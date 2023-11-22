Bundesliga side ‘monitoring’ Brighton star’s situation amid contract uncertainty

Brighton and Hove Albion
Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly interested in signing Pascal Gross.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who claims the Brighton and Hove Albion star is wanted in the Bundesliga.

With just 18 months left on his contract and no talk of a renewal just yet, Gross, 32, is attracting some high-profile European interest.

Although the 32-year-old is one of Roberto De Zerbi’s most reliable players, with the Seagulls’ policy quite obviously centred around developing future stars, the summer may be the best time to cash in on the German.

The midfielder may also jump at the chance to return to his homeland having left FC Ingolstadt nearly seven years ago.

The potential obstacles Frankfurt must first overcome include the player’s valuation, as well as his salary, which according to Spotrac, is around £65,000-per week.

Nevertheless, with the German’s contract running further down with every passing day, Frankfurt officials will continue to keep a close eye on the player’s situation.

