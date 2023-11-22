Emiliano Martinez fighting the police after they attack Argentina fans

The World Cup qualifier game has been suspended after a fight broke out between fans in the stands of Maracana stadium.

Argentina players decided to storm out of the field after the incident but then returned to the pitch.

Later on, Aston Villa goalkeeper was spotted fighting with police who were attacking Argentina fans in the stands.

