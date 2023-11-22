The World Cup qualifier game has been suspended after a fight broke out between fans in the stands of Maracana stadium.
Argentina players decided to storm out of the field after the incident but then returned to the pitch.
Later on, Aston Villa goalkeeper was spotted fighting with police who were attacking Argentina fans in the stands.
Watch the video below:
Dibu Martinez fighting off the Brazilian police who were attacking Argentina fans ? pic.twitter.com/FAv6nBf4uT
— MC (@CrewsMat10) November 22, 2023