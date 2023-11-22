England ace has told Daniel Farke he wants to play for Leeds

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray is attracting some high-profile interest, but hope has been offered to Leeds United that the highly-rated youngster will sign a contract extension.

Gray has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks with reports hinting the Premier League giants may be plotting a summer approach.

However, according to former Leeds player Carlton Palmer, who spoke to Football League World, the young midfielder will commit his future to the Whites.

“Leeds United are confident that Archie Gray will commit his future to the club, despite interest from top clubs at home and abroad,” he said.

“Leeds have slapped a whooping £30-40m price tag on the young man’s head. But in a massive boost for the club in their quest to reclaim their Premier League status once again, Gray has given the club the indication that he’s happy where he is, and wants to continue his footballing education at Leeds United under Daniel Farke.

“This is great news for the manager, the club and the supporters.”

Since being promoted to Leeds United’s first team in the summer, Gray, who is just 17 years old, has already featured in 17 senior matches in all competitions.