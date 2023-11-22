Exclusive: Bayern Munich eager to offer key player a new contract amid interest from the Premier League

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Bayern Munich are planning to offer Leroy Sane a huge new contract with a salary increase to keep him at the German champions amid interest from the Premier League.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explains that Bayern Munich have many contract situations that they need to discuss internally and with player’s representatives as 2024 is on the horizon.

With a contract expiring in 2025, Sane is a priority for the Bundesliga giants and Bayern are set to offer the winger a new deal to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena with a significant rise in salary – which will include bonuses.

The German international has been one of the best players in Europe this season and with little time remaining on his current contract, clubs in England have been monitoring the winger, with Liverpool and Man City rumoured to be keen on the player.

Writing about Sane’s contract situation at Bayern, Romano has said: “Bayern Munich have many contract situations that they need to discuss internally and with player’s representatives, with Leroy Sane falling into this category. Sane is out of contract in the summer of 2025 and it is a crucial moment for Bayern as they still need to discuss a new deal with the player.

“From what I understand, Bayern’s plan is to make a very important proposal to Sane as the winger has been one of the German club’s best players this season. The new contract offered to the player will obviously add more years to his stint at the club but it will also see his salary increased, which will include bonuses. Bayern are currently preparing this proposal and they will try hard to convince him to stay.

“There is interest in Sane from England but it is nothing advanced. This is why it is now a priority for Bayern to offer the player a new contract.”