Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says several clubs scouting defender wanted by Man United

Man United were in the market for a centre-back this summer and one of their targets was Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo but there are now several clubs monitoring the defender, reveals Fabrizio Romano.

The Manchester club made contact with the player’s representatives during the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag wanted to bring in another central defender as Harry Maguire was expected to leave Old Trafford. The England defender ended up staying and Todibo remained at Nice.

There have been rumours about several English clubs wanting Todibo in January, such as Chelsea and Newcastle, but speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explains that it will be hard for any interested party to sign the Nice star during the winter transfer window due to his importance to the French side.

Nice are currently second in Ligue 1 and will not want to lose any players midseason as they dream of pushing PSG for the French title.

Speaking about Todibo’s situation, Romano has said: “There have been rumours about Newcastle and Chelsea being interested in Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and I can say that he’s been scouted by many clubs.

“Man United made contact with the player’s representatives last summer, while Newcastle were tracking him in June then nothing happened. At the moment, there is not something concrete as he is a key player for Nice, therefore, it is not easy at all to imagine a deal in January.”