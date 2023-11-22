Exclusive: Premier League striker is attracting interest from West Ham says Fabrizio Romano

Ahead of the January transfer window opening, West Ham have an eye on the strikers market and one Premier League forward is appreciated by the Hammers, reveals Fabrizio Romano.

The London outfit hoped Gianluca Scamacca would be their long-term striker when they signed the 24-year-old last summer but things did not work out at the London Stadium and the Italian was sold after only one year at the club.

That has left David Moyes short at the beginning of this campaign and the Scottish coach would like to add another striker during the January transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano has said that West Ham like Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke but does not know what the future holds for Danny Ings.

“Following rumours that Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke could replace Danny Ings at West Ham, I can say that Solanke is appreciated by the London club. He’s one of the players they like but no decision has been made yet as it is still early. I have no information about the future of Ings,” Romano said.

The next few weeks will reveal who West Ham are targeting for January and it seems that Solanke is certainly an option for Moyes.