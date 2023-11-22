Exclusive: Transfer expert says nothing going on between Newcastle and Ruben Neves

Fabrizio Romano has stated that there is nothing going on between Newcastle and Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves despite rumours going around about the transfer.

The Magpies are going through an injury crisis at present and Eddie Howe is short in midfield, especially with Sandro Tonali serving a ban that causes him to miss the rest of the campaign.

Newcastle have been rumoured to be interested in Ruben Neves and speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano has said that there is currently nothing going on between both parties.

If Newcastle did want to make a move, there is nothing stopping them, as Premier League clubs voted on Tuesday against a temporary ban on loan deals between associated clubs for the January transfer window.

“There have been rumours of Newcastle eyeing up a move for Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves ahead of the January transfer window but I can say that there’s nothing going on with this deal at this stage,” Romano said.

“I can’t predict anything yet for the upcoming transfer window but there are no talks so far, just interest and appreciation. The situation remains very quiet but let’s see in December/January.”

There is a long way to go before Newcastle start making moves for new signings and the future if Neves is one to keep an eye on.