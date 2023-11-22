Former Bayern Munich star demands Mesut Ozil is banned from Germany

Former Germany star Mario Basler has launched a brutal attacker on former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Ozil hung up his international boots in 2018 following an incredible World Cup win with Germany in 2014. The midfielder claimed racism was the reason behind his decision to stop representing his country.

And now Basler has had his say on a retirement that he believes to have been ‘an absolute disgrace’.

“The exit he prepared for himself was extremely bad.” he told Bild.

“If I had something to say, I wouldn’t let him go to Germany anymore. He claims things that he was racially insulted at the DFB. I think that’s too far-fetched.

“An absolute disgrace.”