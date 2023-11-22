Spurs defender hopes that Scaloni will continue as Argentina head coach

Fabrizio Romano has reported on Lionel Scaloni’s future, as Cristian Romero has said “We are sure and hope that Scaloni will continue”.

Romero also said “We will try to convince him” speaking on Scaloni’s future and when it comes to making his decision.

Argentina beat Brazil in their previous game of World Cup qualification, with a 1-0 victory. The only goal of the game being scored by Nicolas Otamendi in the second half.

They currently sit top of the World Cup qualification standings, winning five of their six games played, their only loss coming against 2nd placed Uruguay.

Scaloni led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, beating France in the final on penalties, lifting their first World Cup since 1986.

Since taking over in 2018, Scaloni has managed 66 games for Argentina, winning 48 games, drawing 12 and only losing six.

Scaloni also led Argentina to Copa America glory in 2021, after finishing third in the 2019 Copa America, after losing to Brazil in the Semi-finals that year.

With the Argentina players wanting him to stay, and the success currently being endured within the Argentina camp, Scaloni could be tempted to stay rather than seek a new challenge.