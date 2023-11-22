Luke Shaw returns to training for Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Luke Shaw has returned to training for Manchester United, and he is now set to be back with the first team.

Shaw has played two games this season for Manchester United, both coming in the first two Premier League fixtures of the season against Wolves and Tottenham.

Since then, Shaw has been out with a muscle injury, and is now set to return to the first team, after rejoining training this week.

Erik ten Hag will surely be pleased with the return of Shaw, as United have had injury troubles in defence this year, with others such as Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia and Raphael Varane also sustaining injuries.

Luke Shaw returned to training as he's now set to be back with the first team. Crucial player for Erik ten Hag, great news for Manchester United.

Shaw was crucial for ten Hag and Manchester United last season, making 47 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal, providing six assists, contributing to 20 clean sheets and totalling 3,643 minutes of football.

Not only did Shaw play as a left back last season, which is his natural position, but ten Hag also deployed him as a central defender at times last season, where many were impressed by his performances.