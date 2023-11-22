Man United hero urges £40 million ace not to leave London for Newcastle

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker has taken a swipe at Newcastle United during a recent interview.

Questioning why linked defender Joachim Andersen would want to relocate from London to Tyneside, Parker believes a move up north would be a bizarre decision from Crystal Palace’s £40 million rated centre-back.

“Why on earth would Joachim Andersen want to live in Newcastle? He lives in a beautiful area in London, so it wouldn’t make any sense to me,” he told SpilXperten.

“Crystal Palace is a huge club located in a lovely area in England. It would surprise me if he chooses to go to Newcastle.

“Sure, many might argue that Newcastle is a bigger club than Crystal Palace, but I don’t necessarily think that’s how Andersen sees it. He loves Crystal Palace, and he is highly appreciated by the fans.”

Newcastle have been heavily linked with a January approach for Andersen, who has [-] years left on his contract with Palace. The Magpies are also expected to pursue a deal for Al Hilal’s Ruben Neves following Sandro Tonali’s 10-month betting-related suspension.