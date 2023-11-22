(Photo) Checkatrade mock Manchester United with brutal Old Trafford dig

Building vetting service Checkatrade has taken a blatant swipe at Manchester United with their latest advert.

The online business, which helps valued and trusted tradespeople get in touch with potential customers, posted a massive billboard advert just minutes from Old Trafford Stadium.

Making fun of the Red Devils’ on-field problems, as well as Old Trafford’s infamous ‘leaky roof’ Checkatrade’s advert, which says: “There are some things that even Checkatrade can’t fix,” suggests the company would be able to help the Stadium’s poor condition but remain as baffled by the team’s defensive showings as manager Erik Ten Hag is.

Check out the advert below.