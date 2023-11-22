Playmaker claims he let people down at Leeds United

Weston McKennie’s time at Leeds United did not go as expected.

The American midfielder was shipped out of Juventus and to Elland Road last season in the hope of reigniting his stalling form, and career.

And failing to live up to the hype, the USMNT international struggled to perform and ultimatley helped the side get relegated back to the Championship.

However, now back with his parent club, McKennie, who has now become a key player for Max Allegri, spoke about his time in Yorkshire recently, and said: “When I went to Leeds, I felt I had let a lot of people down, but when I came back, it was like the first time: I have a great desire for redemption and to show that I deserve to be in a certain place.”

Since the start of the season, McKennie, who has 18 months left on his contract, has registered one assist in 12 games.