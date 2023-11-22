PSG team news vs Monaco

AS Monaco
PSG (1st in Ligue 1) take on Monaco (3rd in Ligue 1) on Friday 24th of November, at the Parc des Princes Stadium, at 20:00 PM (GMT).

The last time the two sides faced, Monaco beat PSG 3-1. Goals coming from Aleksandr Golovin and Wissam Ben Yedder (x2) for Monaco, and a goal from Warren Zaire-Emery for PSG.

PSG won their last Ligue 1 game, beating Reims 3-0. A hattrick from Kylian Mbappe securing the victory and three points for PSG.

Monaco drew their last Ligue 1 game, being held to a 0-0 draw by Le Havre.

How to watch PSG vs Monaco

  • Date: Friday, November 24th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 20:00 PM (GMT)
  • TV Network: TNT Sport
  • Venue: Parc des Princes

Team News:

PSG will be without Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Sergio Rico, Marco Asensio, Warren Zaire-Emery, Keylor Navas and Danilo Pereira who are all out through injury.

Predicted XI:

PSG: Donnarumma, Hernandez, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Ugarte, Ruiz, Lee, Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Monaco: Kohn, Magassa, Maripan, Singo, Jakobs, Fofana, Zakaria, Diatta, Golovin, Akliouche, Ben Yedder.

