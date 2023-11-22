PSG team news vs Monaco

PSG (1st in Ligue 1) take on Monaco (3rd in Ligue 1) on Friday 24th of November, at the Parc des Princes Stadium, at 20:00 PM (GMT).

The last time the two sides faced, Monaco beat PSG 3-1. Goals coming from Aleksandr Golovin and Wissam Ben Yedder (x2) for Monaco, and a goal from Warren Zaire-Emery for PSG.

PSG won their last Ligue 1 game, beating Reims 3-0. A hattrick from Kylian Mbappe securing the victory and three points for PSG.

Monaco drew their last Ligue 1 game, being held to a 0-0 draw by Le Havre.

How to watch PSG vs Monaco

Date: Friday, November 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: TNT Sport

Venue: Parc des Princes

Team News:

PSG will be without Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Sergio Rico, Marco Asensio, Warren Zaire-Emery, Keylor Navas and Danilo Pereira who are all out through injury.

Predicted XI:

PSG: Donnarumma, Hernandez, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Ugarte, Ruiz, Lee, Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Monaco: Kohn, Magassa, Maripan, Singo, Jakobs, Fofana, Zakaria, Diatta, Golovin, Akliouche, Ben Yedder.