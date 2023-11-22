Pundit believes Manchester United star needs “fresh start”

talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed Manchester United star Jadon Sancho needs to leave, claiming “it’s not worked, he needs to go and get a fresh start”.

Agbonlahor made the point that by Sancho not apologising to ten Hag, he has already made the decision that he will leave the club.

He went on to make the point that Sancho is still only 23-years-old, suggesting he should go and try a different league, as these are supposed to be his “best years”.

“It’s not worked. He needs a fresh start. He’s 23 years old, not 28. I’d try a different league.” “I don’t think they’re going to get rid of Ten Hag. If he’s not apologised, he’s leaving.” ? Gabby Agbonlahor urges Jadon Sancho to get out of #MUFC when January comes around. pic.twitter.com/BAHQfyN8WM — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 22, 2023

Sancho has only made three appearances this campaign for Manchester United, only totalling 76 minutes across those three games.

He hasn’t featured in the side since his argument with Erik ten Hag, of which he refused to apologise and has since been away from the first team.

Last campaign Sancho made 41 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 2,432 minutes.

Many think the 23-year-old could leave in the January transfer window, as he seeks a move to restart his career and get back to his best.