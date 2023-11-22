Pundit makes bold England squad predictions, with some notable omissions

talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has made his England squad predictions for EURO 2024, with some very notable omissions.

Reece James was the first name Agbonlahor mentioned, as he missed this international break, pulling out of the England squad to stay at Chelsea and continue building his fitness.

He then went on to mention his Chelsea team mate Raheem Sterling, saying the leaving out of Sterling in these England squads makes “no sense to me”.

Agbonlahor then went on to list the squad he predicts Gareth Southgate will take to EURO 2024, with Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson both being named.

? Sterling “It wouldn’t surprise me if Reece James isn’t!” Gabby Agbonlahor predicts which players will make the England squad for the Euros. ???????? pic.twitter.com/9QLI5pKDuz — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 22, 2023

The Chelsea duo predicted to be left out of the England squad for EURO 2024 by Agbonlahor, have both had decent starts to the current campaign, despite James being injured for half of it.

James has made six appearances for Chelsea this season so far, providing one assists and totalling 307 minutes. However he has played a big part in brilliant results against Tottenham and Manchester City since returning from injury.

Sterling has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring five goals, providing two assists and totalling 1,105 minutes of football so far.