Real Madrid interested in surprise Premier League manager to replace Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season and reports in Spain state that the La Liga giants are interested in a surprise Premier League manager.

According to Sport, Real Madrid have reportedly made contact with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi to explore the possibility of appointing him as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor for the 2024/25 season.

Initial discussions are said to have already taken place between Madrid and the Italian coach as they believe he is ready to take the next step in his career as the Brighton boss has done an incredible job in the Premier League since arriving.

De Zerbi’s Brighton side are one of the most exciting to watch in the English top flight and he has already been linked to many big clubs across Europe.

A vacancy is expected to open up at the Bernabeu next summer when Ancelotti will take over as the Brazilian national team’s new manager.

It is still not 100 per cent certain if the legendary manager will take up this role but Real Madrid are preparing for that outcome.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is seen as the favourite to replace the Madrid boss but De Zerbi could now be an outsider to take over at the biggest football club on the planet.