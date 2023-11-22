Video: Darwin Nunez hits brace to sink Bolivia

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez hit a lovely brace in Uruguay 3-0 victory over Bolivia, leaving Bielsa’s men just two points from top in World Cup Qualification standings.

His first goal comes from a lovely cutback from Facundo Pellistri, which Nunez smartly finishes first time into the far left corner, putting Uruguay 1-0 up inside 15 minutes.

The second for Nunez came in the 71st minute, giving Uruguay a 3-0 lead, after a lovely weighted ball towards the back post from Federico Valverde found Nicolas de la Cruz who headed it back across goal for Nunez to nod home.

