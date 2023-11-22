Video: Otamendi heads Argentina to 1-0 victory over Brazil

International Football
Posted by

Nicolas Otamendi scored the only goal of the game, rising above Arsenal defender Gabriel to head home for Argentina in 1-0 victory over Brazil.

Otamendi climbed above everyone to get his head on the ball in from Giovani Lo Celso’s corner, powerfully heading home and beating Brazil shot stopper Alisson.

This victory means Argentina keep top spot in World Cup qualification standings, whilst Brazil continue to struggle, losing both of their games in this international break and currently sitting 6th in qualification standings.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Darwin Nunez hits brace to sink Bolivia
Emiliano Martinez fighting the police after they attack Argentina fans
EXCL: City star was close to joining Liverpool, wonderkid duo linked with Reds, plus can LFC duo make England squad?
More Stories Gabriel Magalhaes Nicolas Otamendi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.