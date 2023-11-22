Video: Otamendi heads Argentina to 1-0 victory over Brazil

Nicolas Otamendi scored the only goal of the game, rising above Arsenal defender Gabriel to head home for Argentina in 1-0 victory over Brazil.

Otamendi climbed above everyone to get his head on the ball in from Giovani Lo Celso’s corner, powerfully heading home and beating Brazil shot stopper Alisson.

This victory means Argentina keep top spot in World Cup qualification standings, whilst Brazil continue to struggle, losing both of their games in this international break and currently sitting 6th in qualification standings.