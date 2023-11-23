29-year-old of interest to Newcastle as they eye striker competition

If Newcastle genuinely want to be considered a force in the Premier League, then they need to make sure that they’re not ‘one season wonders’ and drift away after a brilliant 2022/23.

They were close to breaking their silverware hoodoo but were beaten in the Carabao Cup final by Manchester United, the team that they recently knocked out in this season’s competition.

Alongside Liverpool, the Magpies have to be one of the favourites for the trophy, however, injuries are beginning to bite and affecting their Champions League chances and ability to move up the table.

At the time of writing, ahead of the Premier League fixture against Chelsea this weekend, Newcastle find themselves in seventh position, and eight points off leaders, Man City.

However, as Premier Injuries report, they also currently have 15 players out of action, which is the most in the English top-flight.

To that end, it’s understandable why they might be looking for reinforcements in the January window, and they should be doing so with one eye on Financial Fair Play.

Newcastle @NUFC is interested in Marvin Ducksch (29). The striker has contract at @werderbremen til 2026 @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 22, 2023

SportBILD’s senior reporter and CaughtOffside columnist, Christian Falk, has noted the Magpies interest in Werder Bremen’s Marvin Ducksch.

It isn’t clear how much the striker will cost, though with five goals and three assists in 10 Bundesliga matches, per WhoScored, Newcastle would do well to not allow the player to slip through their fingers.