76-year-old FA Cup winner claims he would’ve loved Leeds job

Despite the evident problems that encountered Daniel Farke when he arrived at the club, the German still took up the post willingly.

He knew from the outset the good and the bad nature of the role, but that didn’t stop him from believing that he could be the man to bring back the glory days.

So far, he has been proved right, because ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, the all whites remain in a creditable third position and on the coat-tails of the top two.

It’s a far cry from the shambolic way the club were hiring and firing managers willy-nilly during 2022/23.

Firstly Jesse Marsch, then Javi Gracia and finally, Sam Allardyce. All three of them fared equally as badly as the other, with the appointment of ‘Big Sam’ with just four matches of the season to play being a real head-scratcher.

Things could’ve been different if the club had picked up the phone to Harry Redknapp.

“I would’ve walked there (to Elland Road), I’ll be truthful, if someone would’ve asked me,” he told Kammy & Ben’s Proper Football Podcast.

“My life is good, I’m happy, but I wouldn’t be able to say no, honestly, if someone came along and said ‘Harry will you come and manage us?’ I would’ve dived head first like always and thought about it afterwards. I was never in the running for that job anyway so…”

Like Allardyce and Alan Pardew et al, Redknapp is yesterday’s man and belongs in a different football era altogether.

It’s amost certain that the Leeds faithful wouldn’t have been that accepting of a 76-year-old manager whose best days are well behind him.