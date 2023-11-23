Agreement reached: Aston Villa finalise deal with Emery’s approval

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa are close to reaching an agreement with the Spanish outfit Real Union over a potential partnership.

The Birmingham club have partnered with clubs around the World before such as Vitoria Sport Clube, ZED FC and Vissel Kobe; however, the purpose of this partnership has not yet been disclosed.

Villa are preparing to finalise the agreement with Real Union – a club that Unai Emery has a majority stake in – soon as the Premier League club can make the deal happen now that the Spanish outfit are not in partnership with Real Sociedad anymore.

The agreement is understood to not bring Union under the group of clubs controlled by V Sports. Instead, it would be a “sporting collaboration” which would bring “economic endowment” for the club.

This explains why Aston Villa were one of the clubs that voted for a temporary ban on loan deals between associated clubs for the January transfer window as it doesn’t really affect them.

More Stories / Latest News
PIF planning new signing as Howe has trust issues with expensive Newcastle ace
Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchasing stake in Man United could lead to nightmare scenario in Europe
Chelsea set to make move for £100k-a-week Crystal Palace man
More Stories Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.