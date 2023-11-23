Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs showing a strong interest in the potential transfer of Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

The talented 20-year-old looks like yet another gem produced by Barca’s famous La Masia academy, and it now seems clubs from the Premier League could try to lure him away in the near future.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd and Chelsea are among the teams from England showing an interest, along with Manchester City and Newcastle, with the report stating that they’d be prepared to pay €55million to sign the Spain international.

Balde could be an important signing for Chelsea at the moment due to their shortage of quality options at left-back as Ben Chilwell has had a number of injury problems, while Marc Cucurella hasn’t really delivered consistently since joining the club.

United, meanwhile, might also do well to think about a long-term successor to Luke Shaw, with the England international another player with fitness issues in recent times, while backup left-back Sergio Reguilon is only at Old Trafford on loan.

Todo Fichajes suggest it won’t be easy to lure Balde away from Barcelona, but this does seem like a saga worth keeping an eye on in the coming months.