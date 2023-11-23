Man United & Chelsea eyeing transfer of midfielder from PL club with financial issues

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both on alert for the potential transfer of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who is seen as a sellable asset.

This is according to a report from talkSPORT, who state that Onana’s Everton future could be in some doubt due to the Toffees’ financial issues.

The Belgian midfielder has performed well in his time at Goodison Park and looks like he could surely do a job at a top club like Man Utd or Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag would certainly do well to bring in a long-term replacement for the ageing and out-of-form Casemiro, while Chelsea are perhaps less in need of a player of this profile after the recent signings of the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia.

Still, if Everton are forced to sell players to ease their financial woes this winter, it makes sense that top clubs like United and Chelsea would start to show an interest in a potential bargain.

Onana may well feel he’s good enough to make the next step up in his career soon, and he might not be the only one eager to get out of Everton as their recent points deduction puts them in serious danger of relegation this season.