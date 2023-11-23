Arsenal could be making a mistake by waiting until the summer to address key issue

Arsenal have made the decision to sign a new striker in 2024 but the Gunners may be making a mistake by waiting until the summer to address the issue.

Mikel Arteta is in need of a proper number nine and according to Football Insider, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Brentford’s Ivan Toney top the Spanish coach’s list of forward targets.

The North London club have been long-term admirers of Vlahovic and have tried to sign the Serbia star on numerous occasions. It is believed that Juve may need to sell the 23-year-old next year due to their financial situation, but a mid-season move will be very difficult to complete.

Closer to home, Toney is expected to leave Brentford in 2024 and the Bees will ask for huge money in January for their star man, according to the report.

Therefore, it would be best to wait until the summer as the Gunners would get to see how the 27-year-old performs upon his return from a long ban.

Arsenal are once again competing at the top of the Premier League and a criticism that has been thrown their way is the lack of firepower up top.

With both Man City and Liverpool stacked in this area, it could see the Gunners punished as the season progresses.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have managed just five and four goals this season, and although they have plenty of talent, they lack the presence of a proper number nine in the box.

With the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United also on the lookout for a striker, could one of these clubs swoop in and sign some of Arsenal’s top targets in January? It makes sense for the North London club to wait until the summer to address this issue but could it be a mistake with so much on the line during the current campaign?