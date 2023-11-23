Arsenal star ranks fourth in most valuable young players in football list

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has ranked fourth in talkSPORT’s 15 most valuable young players in football list.

Saka ranked fourth in the list, valued at a whopping £105.1 million by talkSPORT. The only three players to finish above him were Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland.

Only four players were valued over £100 million, showing how highly rated Saka is, with 5th placed Jamal Musiala being valued at £96.3 million by talkSPORT.

Arsenal team mate Gabriel Martinelli also made the list, but way back in 15th place, valued at £70 million.

Saka has made 17 appearances for Arsenal this campaign, scoring six goals, providing eight assists and totalling 1,332 minutes of football.

He is a big reason that Arsenal are doing so well in the Premier League, sitting 3rd place on 27 points, but joint on points with Liverpool who are 2nd, and one point off title defenders Manchester City on 28.

The 22-year-old is a key piece for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, featuring in all 38 Premier League games last campaign, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists, helping Arsenal to a runner up finish in the league.