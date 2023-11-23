Arsenal team news vs Brentford

Brentford (11th in the Premier League) take on Arsenal (3rd in the Premier League) on Saturday 25th of November, at the Gtech Community Stadium, at 17:30 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Arsenal beat Brentford 1-0. The only goal being scored by Reiss Nelson in the 8th minute.

Brentford lost their last Premier League game, losing 3-0 to Liverpool at Anfield. Goals from Mohamed Salah (x2) and Diogo Jota securing the win and three points for Liverpool.

Arsenal won their last Premier League game, beating Burnley 3-1 at the Emirates. Goals from Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko for the Gunners, and a goal from Josh Brownhill for Burnley. Fabio Vieira was also sent off in the 83rd minute for Arsenal.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal

Date: Saturday, November 25th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:30 PM (GMT)

TV Network: BT Sport

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Team News:

Arsenal will be without Fabio Vieira who is suspended after his red card against Burnley, as well as Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Jurrien Timber through injury, and David Raya who can’t face his parent club. Ben White, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard will both undergo further fitness testing to determine their availability for Saturday.

Predicted XI:

Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev, Mee, Pinnock, Collins, Ajer, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Mbuemo.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka.