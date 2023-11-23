Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is reportedly ready to reject interest from three Serie A clubs this January as he wants to win over Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and fight for his place in the team.

The Poland international only joined Arsenal from Spezia last January, and it seems his future could be in some doubt less than a year into his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

However, even if there is some interest from AC Milan, Roma and Napoli in bringing Kiwior back to Italy, it seems his preference is to try winning Arteta around, according to Fichajes.com.

Kiwior could surely be a fine signing for those clubs, and it could boost his chances of getting more playing time, but Arsenal fans will surely be glad to see he wants to stay in north London for a bit longer.

Arsenal have an excellent central defensive pairing in the form of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, but there’s surely also a role for Kiwior to play over the course of the season as Arteta will need to rotate from time to time.

AFC were also hit hard by some injuries last term, so won’t want to be without backup options in case that happens again.