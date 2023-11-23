Arsenal want new contract for star who is on Bayern Munich transfer wish list

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is reportedly on Bayern Munich’s radar at the moment as Thomas Tuchel looks for a versatile defender of his calibre.

However, the Gunners want to keep hold of the Japan international after his fine recent form and hope to tie him down to a new contract, according to the Telegraph.

Tomiyasu has performed well since joining Arsenal from Bologna a few years ago, slowly becoming more and more of an established figure in Mikel Arteta’s side, even if he still doesn’t quite look like he’s going to be a guaranteed starter for the foreseeable future.

Arteta will clearly feel Tomiyasu’s fine recent form and ability to cover a number of positions makes him a valuable asset in his squad, however, so the interest from Bayern could be a worry.

Takehiro Tomiyasu in action for Arsenal
With Jurrien Timber out with a lengthy injury and some signs of a loss of form from Oleksandr Zinchenko this season, one imagines Tomiyasu will continue to get a lot of playing time over the next few months at least.

Bayern are a huge club so could be a tempting option for Tomiyasu, but Arsenal seem set to do what they can to prevent the 25-year-old from leaving.

