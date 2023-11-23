Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is reportedly on Bayern Munich’s radar at the moment as Thomas Tuchel looks for a versatile defender of his calibre.

However, the Gunners want to keep hold of the Japan international after his fine recent form and hope to tie him down to a new contract, according to the Telegraph.

Tomiyasu has performed well since joining Arsenal from Bologna a few years ago, slowly becoming more and more of an established figure in Mikel Arteta’s side, even if he still doesn’t quite look like he’s going to be a guaranteed starter for the foreseeable future.

Arteta will clearly feel Tomiyasu’s fine recent form and ability to cover a number of positions makes him a valuable asset in his squad, however, so the interest from Bayern could be a worry.

With Jurrien Timber out with a lengthy injury and some signs of a loss of form from Oleksandr Zinchenko this season, one imagines Tomiyasu will continue to get a lot of playing time over the next few months at least.

Bayern are a huge club so could be a tempting option for Tomiyasu, but Arsenal seem set to do what they can to prevent the 25-year-old from leaving.