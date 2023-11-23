Brighton team news vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest (14th in the Premier League) take on Brighton (8th in the Premier League) on Saturday 25h of November, at the City Ground, at 15:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Nottingham Forest won 3-1 at the City Ground. Goals from Danilo, Morgan Gibbs-White and an own goal from Pascal Gross for Forest, and a goal from Facundo Buonanotte for Brighton.

Forest lost their last Premier League game, losing 3-2 to West Ham at the London Stadium. Goals from Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek for the Hammers, and goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Anthony Elanga for Forest.

Brighton drew their last Premier League game, drawing 1-1 with Sheffield United. Goals coming from Simon Adingra for Brighton, and an Adam Webster own goal for Sheffield United. Mahmoud Dahoud was also dismissed for Brighton in the 69th minute.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton

Date: Saturday, November 25th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: City Ground

Team News:

Brighton will be without Mahmoud Dahoud through suspension after being sent off against Sheffield United, as well as Danny Welbeck, Solomon March, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, James Milner and Lewis Dunk all out through injury. Evan Ferguson will also undergo further fitness tests to determine his availability.

Predicted XI:

Forest: Vlachodimos, Toffolo, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina, Dominguez, Mangala, Sangare, Elanga, Origi, Gibbs-White.

Brighton: Verbruggen, Igor, van Hecke, Webster, Veltman, Gilmour, Gross, Adingra, Lallana, Fati, Pedro.