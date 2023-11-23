Chelsea boosted by re-emergence of key man vital for Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea are beginning to get themselves together after a slow start to their 2023/24 campaign.

Notwithstanding the recent home defeat against Brentford, the Blues have managed an epic 4-4 draw against Man City, a 2-2 against Arsenal and a 4-1 win at Tottenham to bring them up to 10th position in the Premier League, just five points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Given that they’ve eight injuries too – some to key players – according to Premier Injuries, it’s not the worst beginning to a campaign.

As the players start to return, theoretically, they’ll begin to move through the gears and ease themselves up the table.

There’s plenty of time to do so of course, and news that Wesley Fofana is back working on the grass at Chelsea’s Cobham training base will surely come as a real boost to the club and Pochettino.

? Chelsea announce Wesley Fofana’s back on Cobham’s grass. Working to be back with 1st team as soon as possible. Understand Pochettino rates Fofana highly as part of his future #CFC plans. pic.twitter.com/NkzWGX1B3d — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 23, 2023

Reliable journalist and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, posted the good news on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday afternoon.

Whilst it isn’t clear how long it will be before Fofana can be considered for selection again, when he does return it will be like having a new signing for the club.

As Romano notes, he is a key man for Pochettino’s future plans for Chelsea and once he’s fit and firing, it’ll be one more piece of the jigsaw in place for the Argentinian, and a step nearer the outfit that he wants to oversee.