Chelsea set to make move for £100k-a-week Crystal Palace man

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is still a transfer target for long-term admirers Chelsea despite the star signing a new contract.

The Blues pursued the winger during the summer and it looked at one point that the former Chelsea youth player would be returning to Stamford Bridge after the West London club paid his release clause.

However, the French international ended up staying and signed a new contract at Selhurst Park, worth £100k-a-week.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, this transfer saga isn’t over as Chelsea are said to want to sign the France U21 star and are planning a new move in the 2024 summer transfer window.

The Eagles will be demanding a lot more money than the £35m release clause this summer and that is one big benefit of Olise signing a new deal.