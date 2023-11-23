Ex Chelsea player calls summer signing “the real deal”

Ex Chelsea defender Glen Johnson spoke to Squawka on Cole Palmers recent performances, calling him “the real deal”.

Johnson praised Palmer for his mentality “stepping up for penalties” and praised his performance against his former club Manchester City, where he scored a penalty in the 95th minute to equalise for Chelsea.

He then went on to speak about how calm he looks on the ball, before calling him “the real deal”. Chelsea fans would definitely agree, as he has become a key figure very quickly for the Blues this season.

Cole Palmer for Chelsea in the Premier League this season: ? 9 games

? Highest xA

? Most Big Chances created

? Most through-balls completed

? 4 goals

? 2 assists@glen_johnson is a big fan. ? — Squawka (@Squawka) November 23, 2023

Palmer has made 12 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since joining the club, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Chelsea currently sit 10th in the Premier League on 16 points, winning four, drawing four and losing four of their opening 12 games.

After a rocky start to the campaign with losses against West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, Chelsea have managed to turn things around in recent weeks, beating Tottenham 4-1 and drawing 4-4 with league leaders Manchester City, as things are finally starting to click for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.