Ex Premier League defender says Romelu Lukaku wasn’t right for the Premier League

Speaking to Squawka, Glen Johnson has said Romelu Lukaku is “an absolute goal machine” but he wasn’t right for the Premier League in his opinion.

Johnson believed Lukaku was trying to be too involved in the build up play at Chelsea, and games would “fly past him a bit”, instead he believes Lukaku should’ve focused on being a “dangerous front man”, who is there to score goals.

He called Lukaku “strong” and a “beast in front of goal”, before saying he is better suited to Italy due to the slower nature of the game, giving him more time on the ball.

Lukaku has made 14 appearances for Roma since joining the club on loan in summer, scoring nine goals and totalling 1,139 minutes of football.

Despite Johnson saying Lukaku wasn’t suited to the Premier League, the Belgian still managed to score 121 goals in the Premier League in 278 appearances, playing for Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and Manchester United in that time.

Lukaku has scored 63 goals in the Serie A after just 107 appearances though, playing for Inter Milan and Roma.

He also has a very impressive international record, scoring 83 goals in 113 caps for Belgium, and he is now their top goalscorer.