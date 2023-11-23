Lionel Messi set for Barcelona return in one-off game as part of star-studded line up

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi could reportedly returned to play for the club one final time in a one-off appearance for a Legends match against a World XI.

Messi, currently of MLS side Inter Miami, spent the bulk of his career at Barca before a surprise exit at the end of his contract in 2021, when he made the move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Messi could now line up at the Nou Camp one more time in 2024, giving him the chance to say a proper goodbye to the club.

The report names other all-time greats who could feature in this match, with former Barcelona players like Rivaldo, David Villa and Cesc Fabregas possibly set to be involved, while others like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gareth Bale could feature for the World XI.

This would be quite a spectacular event, and it would be intriguing to see so many great former players linking up together, even if it’s not a competitive game.

Messi surely deserves this chance to say a proper farewell to Barcelona fans after the sudden nature of his departure in 2021.