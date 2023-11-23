Man United & Liverpool given potential boost in pursuit of €60million transfer

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly been handed a potential boost in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio as the player is said to dream of a move to the Premier League.

The talented Portugal international has impressed in recent times and a report from Correio da Manha, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, states that Liverpool and Man Utd are among the player’s suitors as he hopes to play in England some day soon.

Inacio certainly looks like he’d be a solid signing for either of these clubs, with United surely in need of a top young defender coming in to succeed the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, who have both had spells of being in and out of Erik ten Hag’s side, and who aren’t getting any younger.

Liverpool, meanwhile, remain pretty strong at the back, though Jurgen Klopp might also have one eye on the age of some of his key players like Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

The report explains that Inacio won’t come cheap as Sporting don’t want to negotiate his sale, though he does have a release clause worth €60million.

That might be tempting for the likes of United and Liverpool, though they might also feel that cheaper players are out there.