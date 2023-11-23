Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on when to expect news on Jose Mourinho Saudi Arabia move

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Jose Mourinho’s situation as the Roma manager has hinted he could be open to a move to managing in Saudi Arabia some time soon.

The Portuguese tactician has done well at Roma following a difficult spell in charge of Tottenham, and one imagines he could still be of interest to a lot of top clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

However, the emergence of the Saudi Pro League as a major force in the game has changed things, and it seems likely we’re only going to see even more big names moving there soon, both players and managers.

Mourinho is just the kind of name one imagines they’d love to have in Saudi, and Romano says that Al Hilal have previously tried to lure the Special One over, only for him to reject them to stay at Roma this season.

Jose Mourinho to Saudi Arabia?
It’s still a bit early to know for sure what Mourinho will choose to do, but Romano says we can expect to know a bit more by next summer.

“Al Hilal wanted Jose Mourinho in June 2023, but he decided to respect AS Roma and so he turned down the proposal,” Romano told CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column.

“He’s now suggested he will manage in Saudi Arabia one day, but it’s too early for anything concrete, as nothing will happen until at least next summer.”

