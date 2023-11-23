Leeds team news vs Rotherham

Rotherham (22nd in the Championship) take on Leeds (3rd in the Championship) on Friday November 24th, at the New York Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced, Leeds beat Rotherham 2-1 in 2019.

Rotherham lost their last Championship game, losing 5-0 to Watford. Goals from Mileta Rajovic (x2), Edo Kayembe, Tom Ince and Matheus Martins securing the victory for Watford.

Leeds however won their last Championship game, beating Plymouth Argyle 2-1. Goals from Daniel James and Joel Piroe for Leeds, and a goal from Ben Waine for Plymouth.

How to watch Rotherham vs Leeds

Date: Friday, November 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Venue: New York Stadium

Team News:

Leeds will be without Sam Byram, Djed Spence and Stuart Dallas through injury, however the rest of the squad looks to be fit and available to face Rotherham on Friday.

Predicted XI:

Rotherham: Johansson, Revan, Bramall, Morrison, Peltier, Lembikisa, Clucas, Tiehi, Rathbone, Nombe, Hugill.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Rodon, Gray, Kamara, Ampadu, Summerville, Piroe, James, Rutter.