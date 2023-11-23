Liverpool given crucial stadium update as Anfield woes continue

It’s a long running saga which has turned into a bit of an embarrassment for Liverpool Football Club.

Anfield has a rich history and has seen many great games played. From the great European nights of the 1970s right up to the 7-1 drubbing of Man United and everything in between, including that comeback against Barcelona.

As football has evolved and moved on, so has the famous old stadium. The Kop, despite being all seater, retains the charm that it’s always had, and even away supporters can’t fail to be moved when all four corners of the ground rise to sing ‘You’ll never walk alone,’ surely the greatest of football anthems.

Just recently, however, the Anfield Road end has remained a building site after the company that was supposed to fulfil the building obligations for a new upper tier, went into administration.

As each week has passed, so the status quo has remained, leaving the awful vista of a half finished stand for everyone to stare at.

However, there’s now some light at the end of the tunnel.

According to the Liverpool ECHO, there is optimism that half of the upper tier will be open for the visit of arch rivals, Man United, on December 17.

A test event needs to take place with 3000 people before a safety certificate can be granted. Assuming that is so, things can move forward and, with any luck, the entire upper tier can be in use early in the new year.