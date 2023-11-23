Liverpool legend compares summer signing to Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend John Barnes has told talkSPORT Dominik Szoboszlai reminds him of Steven Gerrard, when speaking on the Hawksbee and Baker show.

Barnes has said Szoboszlai has impressed him the most of Liverpool’s summer signings, after calling him “incredible” on the Hawksbee and Baker show.

He praised Jurgen Klopp’s system for getting the best out of him, before questioning if Szoboszlai would look as good for an Arsenal or Manchester City, or whether he would struggle there.

Barnes then went on to compare him to Gerrard which is of course a huge compliment, stating “He reminds me of Steven Gerrard to a certain extent, because you don’t necessarily get box to box midfielders who can defend, who can attack, but that’s what he does”.

Szoboszlai has made 17 appearances for Liverpool so far this campaign in all competitions, scoring two goals, providing two assists and totalling 1,241 minutes of football.

Liverpool currently sit 2nd in the Premier League on 27 points, only one point behind league leaders and defending champions Manchester City who are on 28.

Klopp’s men have won eight, drawn three and only lost one game in their 12 Premier League fixtures so far, scoring 27 goals and only conceding 10.