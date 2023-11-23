Liverpool legend Luis Suarez gives ultimate praise to current Reds star

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool legend Luis Suarez has heaped praise onto current Reds forward Darwin Nunez after playing with him for the Uruguay national team.

Suarez himself was a star performer for Liverpool around ten years ago, before he continued his dazzling displays in a highly successful spell at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020.

Now Nunez is one of Liverpool’s main attacking outlets, and while the jury may be out about how well he’s done in his time at Anfield so far, it seems Suarez is a big fan of his fellow countryman, describing him as one of the best in the world in his position.

Nunez impressed a lot during his Benfica days, and he’s perhaps starting to show a little more consistency in a Liverpool shirt this season, but time will tell if he can ever truly be one of the elite strikers in the game.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
Man United & Chelsea eyeing transfer of midfielder from PL club with financial issues
Mason Greenwood finds himself in trouble with Nike as American brand releases statement
Jamie Carragher says Newcastle United deserve punishment for Sandro Tonali transfer error

Suarez may be a little biased after playing with him at international level, but then again such a great player also knows a thing or two about being a top striker at the highest level.

“I have one of the best No.9s in the world in front of me today, which is Darwin,” Suarez said, as quoted by the Metro, when discussing his place in the Uruguay squad.

More Stories Darwin Nunez Luis Suarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.