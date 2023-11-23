Liverpool legend Luis Suarez has heaped praise onto current Reds forward Darwin Nunez after playing with him for the Uruguay national team.

Suarez himself was a star performer for Liverpool around ten years ago, before he continued his dazzling displays in a highly successful spell at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020.

Now Nunez is one of Liverpool’s main attacking outlets, and while the jury may be out about how well he’s done in his time at Anfield so far, it seems Suarez is a big fan of his fellow countryman, describing him as one of the best in the world in his position.

Nunez impressed a lot during his Benfica days, and he’s perhaps starting to show a little more consistency in a Liverpool shirt this season, but time will tell if he can ever truly be one of the elite strikers in the game.

Suarez may be a little biased after playing with him at international level, but then again such a great player also knows a thing or two about being a top striker at the highest level.

“I have one of the best No.9s in the world in front of me today, which is Darwin,” Suarez said, as quoted by the Metro, when discussing his place in the Uruguay squad.