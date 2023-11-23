Major star set to hand Man United another headache in the new year

It’s been the most disappointing of seasons for Man United in 2023/24, and no mistake.

After a more than reasonable campaign in 2022/23, there clearly was an expectation that the Red Devils would kick on from there and continue their good form.

However, it’s been one disaster after another for Erik ten Hag’s team, as they stumble from one crisis to the next.

Form went out the window long ago, and it’s the disconnect between the players and management that’s very evident of late.

Certainly, Erik ten Hag has got a fight on his hands in terms of not losing the dressing room, and if results don’t improve quickly the Dutchman faces a very difficult couple of months indeed.

That could be exacerbated by the news that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is considering switching his international allegiance according to The Athletic (subscription required).

With an England cap looking further and further away for the right-back, Wan-Bissaka is considering the overtures from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Were he to accept their offer, that would mean ten Hag would lose him for almost a month at the start of 2024.

Depending how the next few weeks go in terms of domestic results, as well as if they’ve been knocked out of the Champions League, will determine the mood around the club as the January transfer window opens.

Losing Wan-Bissaka could end up being the straw that breaks the camel’s back.