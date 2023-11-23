Man United & Chelsea eyeing star with €60m release clause, his dream transfer looks complicated

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs eyeing the potential transfer of Palmeiras and Brazil wonderkid Estevao Willian.

The South American starlet is one of the most highly regarded talents in world football right now, and it seems there is no shortage of interest in him from Europe’s top clubs.

According to Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, there is interest from the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea, though his dream destination is thought to be Barcelona.

One possible advantage for United and Chelsea at the moment, however, is that Estevao looks unaffordable to Barca due to their current financial issues.

The report suggests Estevao clearly won’t come cheap, with the 16-year-old possibly already worth as much as €60million.

That’s his current release clause, and that might be what it takes for Palmeiras to sell, as the report adds that Paris Saint-Germain have previously failed with offers worth around €40m and €50m.

Estevao looks like exactly the kind of player this Chelsea ownership like to sign, though United would also do well to start recruiting elite young talent like this as part of a likely shake-up once Sir Jim Ratcliffe finalises his purchase of a 25% stake in the club.

