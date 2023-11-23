Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchasing stake in Man United could lead to nightmare scenario in Europe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchasing a stake in Manchester United could reportedly have some awful unintended consequences.

The Red Devils have not exactly had a happy period under the Glazers, so fans will surely be eager to see changes made at the club.

However, one issue with Ratcliffe coming in is that he also owns Ligue 1 side Nice, and if they were to finish in a higher league position than Man Utd this season, they would get into the Champions League even if Erik ten Hag’s side are also in the top four, according to the Sun.

UEFA rules mean two clubs under the same ownership can’t compete in the same competition, so United would drop out of the Champions League in this scenario.

While some might not have expected this to be an issue, Nice are performing surprisingly well in Ligue 1 so far this season, so could have a very realistic shot of making the Champions League ahead of MUFC.

United fans may now be left wondering if they really want Ratcliffe involved after all, as it would be hugely costly for the club to miss out on a place in Europe’s top club competition.