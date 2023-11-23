Exclusive: Man United and midfielder “will find a solution for sure” this January, says transfer expert

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is looking very likely to leave Old Trafford in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Man Utd and Van de Beek will try to find a solution for his future this winter, even if there is not currently anything concrete with any other club.

Red Devils fans will surely be hoping for clarity on this soon, as it now seems perfectly clear that there is no way back for Van de Beek in the club’s first-team, despite the high hopes they will have had for him when he first joined from Ajax a few years ago.

Van de Beek looked a huge talent during his time in the Eredivisie, but he’s never looked anything close to that kind of player for United, so it’s surely now time for all parties to move on.

Discussing the latest on the Dutchman’s future, Romano said: “There’s no concrete update yet on Donny van de Beek, but he is one player who is very much expected to leave in January.

“United and Van de Beek will find a solution for sure, though there is no clarity yet about a specific club, it’s still too early.”

