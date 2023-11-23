Manchester City vs Liverpool team news

Manchester City (1st in the Premier League) take on Liverpool (2nd in the Premier League) on Saturday 25th of November, at the Etihad Stadium, at 12:30 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad. Goals from Julian Alvarez, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish for City, and a goal from Mohamed Salah for Liverpool.

Manchester City drew their last Premier League game, drawing 4-4 with Chelsea in an eight goal thriller. Goals were scored by Erling Haaland (x2), Manuel Akanji and Rodri for City, whilst Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer scored for Chelsea.

Liverpool won their last Premier League game, beating Brentford 3-0 at Anfield. Goals from Mohamed Salah (x2) and Diogo Jota secured the victory and three points for Liverpool.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool

Date: Saturday, November 25th, 2023

Kickoff: 12:30 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Team News:

Manchester City will be without John Stones, Sergio Gomez, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Kevin De Bruyne through injury, whilst Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake and Ederson will undergo further medical checks before determining their fitness ahead of the Liverpool clash.

Liverpool will be without Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic, whilst Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones will undergo further fitness testing ahead of the City game on Saturday.

Predicted XI:

Manchester City: Ortega, Gvardiol, Akanji, Dias, Walker, Rodri, Silva, Doku, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland.

Liverpool: Alisson, Tsimikas, van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez, Salah.