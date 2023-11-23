Manchester United team news vs Everton

Everton (19th in the Premier League) take on Manchester United (6th in the Premier League) on Sunday 26th of November, at Goodison Park, at 16:30 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford. Goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial securing the victory for United.

Everton won their last Premier League game, beating Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park. Goals from Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard for Palace, and goals from Vitaliy Mykolenko, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye for Everton.

Manchester United also won their last Premier League game, beating Luton Town 1-0. The only goal of the game coming from Victor Lindelof 59 minutes in.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United

Date: Sunday, November 26th, 2023

Kickoff: 16:30 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Goodison Park

Team News:

Manchester United will be without Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw through injury, whilst Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will have further fitness assessments before determining their availability to face Everton on Sunday.

Predicted XI:

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, McNeil, Onana, Garner, Harrison, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester United: Onana, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Dalot, Mount, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Antony, Hojlund.