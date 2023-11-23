Spain playmaker confirms he is waiting for Leeds United transfer

Leeds United’s loaned-out midfielder Marc Roca has spoken out on his future, saying he hopes to make his transfer to Real Betis permanent.

The 26-year-old joined Leeds from Bayern Munich in 2022, but it’s fair to say he never really produced his best form for the Yorkshire outfit, who ended last season being relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

This saw Roca move on loan to Betis, and he’s now unsurprisingly keen to make that move a permanent one.

Discussing the latest on his situation, he said: “It is true that we are in contact with the club. Let’s see how everything evolves. It is also my representative’s job to reach an agreement… Then Betis has to talk to Leeds. I am very comfortable here.”

He added: “It’s not easy to sign here and that’s it. There are many contracts, interests of each club, each one tries to get the most out of it… I’m waiting, watching from the outside. I don’t want to get involved either.

“My job is to train hard, try to contribute when it’s my turn to play and that’s what I dedicate myself to. With the trust I have with my agent, I let him do his job.”

Leeds fans will be disappointed this didn’t work out, but it’s now surely time for all parties to move on, with there being little point in keeping an unhappy player.

It also seems that things have worked out well for the Spaniard with Betis, so one imagines the La Liga outfit would also be happy to keep him at the club on a more long-term basis.