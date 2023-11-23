Mason Greenwood finds himself in trouble with Nike as American brand releases statement

Nike have released a statement to clarify that Mason Greenwood is not one of their sponsored athletes after the controversial footballer posted some of their shoes on his Instagram account.

The 22-year-old, who was sponsored by Nike before his arrest, posted a picture of himself wearing a pair of Nike Air Max 97s and another image of his shoe haul which contained pairs of luxurious kicks.

This prompted fans to ask the question if the American brand were back sponsoring the Getafe star as the forward still wears their boots.

However, that is not the case, and when Nike became aware of the questions being asked, they released a statement to shine some clarity on the situation.

“Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete,” the American footwear company stated via the Daily Mail.

Following his arrest, Greenwood has yet to sign a new contract with any boot supplier after Nike terminated his contract. The Englishman is free to pen a deal with another company but it seems that no one wants to be associated with the player due to his recent past.

The forward is also not a part of Man United, which would have been a big attraction for brands, and with the 22-year-old expected to never return to Old Trafford, a boot sponsorship with one of the big sporting companies may be hard to come by.

It is uncertain if this will land the player in any trouble with Nike, with the statement from the American brand likely to be the last we see of this situation.