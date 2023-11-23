Leeds line up new signing if Charlie Cresswell leaves the club

Leeds United are reportedly lining up a new signing in the form of Hammarby defender Nathaniel Adjei.

Reports claim the Whites are keen on the talented 21-year-old as a potential replacement for Charlie Cresswell, whose future is in some doubt at the moment.

Leeds are said to be assessing a number of defensive options ahead of January, and Adjei is one of the names to have impressed the club, with the Ghana youth international looking like someone who could be ready to make the step up to the next level.

Leeds are chasing promotion back to the Premier League this season and some smart recruitment in January could undoubtedly help their cause a great deal.